WHITE, Elizabeth A. "Betty" Age 80, died peacefully on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Wareham Healthcare. Born and raised in Cambridge as the youngest child of the late Gerald H. and Susan (Howard) White. Betty moved to her family cottage in Rocky Nook, Kingston in 1972, where she lived until 2017.
Betty worked for the Bank of Boston, immigration debt, for 25 years before retiring. She was a member of the Kingston Wage and Personnel board, as well as an avid member in the Kingston Lions Club.
Betty had a great sense of humor and loved to laugh and tease. She loved her family and friends, but most especially her love for animals was well known to all who knew her. Betty loved the sun and beach and traveling.
Betty is the loving aunt of 13 nieces/nephews, 26 great-nieces/nephews and 12 great-great-nieces/nephews.
She was preceded in death by her brother John White, sister Alyce (White) Faveau, sister Virginia (White) Slavin. Her nephew John F. White, niece Patricia Slavin, and nephew John Favreau.
Visiting Hours will be held on Thursday, February 13th from 4-8:00 PM at the Shepherd Funeral Home, 216 Main St. (Rt. 106), KINGSTON. A Graveside Service will be held on Friday, February 14th at 11:00 AM at Mount St. Auburn Cemetery in Cambridge.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to your local animal shelters, or Beacon Hospice, 32 Resnik Rd. #3, Plymouth, MA 02360. To offer condolences, please visit www.shepherdfuneralhome.com Shepherd Funeral Home, KINGSTON.
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 11, 2020