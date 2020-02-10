Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Shepherd Funeral & Cremation Service
216 Main St
Kingston, MA 02364
(781) 585-4453
Resources
More Obituaries for ELIZABETH WHITE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ELIZABETH A. WHITE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ELIZABETH A. WHITE Obituary
WHITE, Elizabeth A. "Betty" Age 80, died peacefully on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Wareham Healthcare. Born and raised in Cambridge as the youngest child of the late Gerald H. and Susan (Howard) White. Betty moved to her family cottage in Rocky Nook, Kingston in 1972, where she lived until 2017.

Betty worked for the Bank of Boston, immigration debt, for 25 years before retiring. She was a member of the Kingston Wage and Personnel board, as well as an avid member in the Kingston Lions Club.

Betty had a great sense of humor and loved to laugh and tease. She loved her family and friends, but most especially her love for animals was well known to all who knew her. Betty loved the sun and beach and traveling.

Betty is the loving aunt of 13 nieces/nephews, 26 great-nieces/nephews and 12 great-great-nieces/nephews.

She was preceded in death by her brother John White, sister Alyce (White) Faveau, sister Virginia (White) Slavin. Her nephew John F. White, niece Patricia Slavin, and nephew John Favreau.

Visiting Hours will be held on Thursday, February 13th from 4-8:00 PM at the Shepherd Funeral Home, 216 Main St. (Rt. 106), KINGSTON. A Graveside Service will be held on Friday, February 14th at 11:00 AM at Mount St. Auburn Cemetery in Cambridge.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to your local animal shelters, or Beacon Hospice, 32 Resnik Rd. #3, Plymouth, MA 02360. To offer condolences, please visit www.shepherdfuneralhome.com Shepherd Funeral Home, KINGSTON.
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ELIZABETH's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Shepherd Funeral & Cremation Service
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -