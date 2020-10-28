1/
WORTH, Elizabeth A. (Maloney) Of Medford, formerly of Malden, October 25th. Beloved wife of the late Edward. Devoted mother of Paul Worth and his wife Claudia of Boxford, Ann Flores and her husband Alejandro of Newton, Mary Pullo and her husband Frank of Medford and Clare Nolan of Newton. Loving grandmother of Caitlin, Andrea, Shannon, Alexandra, Annie, Allison, Alex, and Michael. Great-grandmother of Teddy, Jack, Hallie, Elizabeth and Henry. One of 10 siblings. Funeral Services were held privately. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Elizabeth's name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Memorials Processing, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959. To leave a message of condolence, visit www.dellorusso.net Dello Russo Family Funeral Homes

Published in Boston Globe from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2020.
