HASTIE, Elizabeth, A.B. (Lacy) "Liz" Social Worker, Community Activist, Craftswoman Liz Hastie of Boston, MA, died April 27, 2020 due to complications of COVID-19 in the memory care unit at the German Centre in West Roxbury at the age of 89. Beloved mother, grandmother, friend, social worker, and craftswoman, she enjoyed a long life full of friends, family, and community. Born in Chertsey, Surrey, England to Katherine Margaret Anne Goodenough Lacy, an air raid warden during World War II and Alexander Dacre Lacy, a Commander of the British Royal Navy, Liz grew up in the small village of Farningham, Kent, about 20 miles southeast of London. In 1952, at the age of 21, Liz embarked on a three-week voyage on an oil tanker from England to the United States to follow her dream of a higher education to become a social worker. She lived in Cambridge, Massachusetts with a family friend, the only person she knew in her new country, initially working as a "soda-jerk" at an ice cream parlor. Her first job in her chosen field took her around the state of Vermont to match children needing homes with adoptive parents. One such family became lifelong friends. She studied at Simmons College and Simmons School of Social Work, where she received her LICSW and Master's of Social Work degree in 1958. Liz married Rev. Cornelius (Neal) deWitt Hastie in 1962, with whom she raised two children in the Roxbury neighborhood of Boston. They divorced in 1980. Dedicated to early childhood education, Liz was instrumental in helping her husband and others found the St. James Educational Center and the early development of classroom programs which evolved into a Head Start Center, serving thousands of children and families over three decades In Roxbury. She was an early advocate for the housing of a Boston Public Library branch in the Dudley Square (now Nubian Square) Roxbury neighborhood which opened in 1978, and worked at the innovative hands-on Boston Children's Museum at its original Jamaica Plain site in the 1970s. Participating in the 1965 Civil Rights March from Selma to Montgomery, Alabama, Liz was a lifelong social justice advocate. Although always very active in local politics, it wasn't until the age of sixty-nine that she proudly became a citizen of the country that became her home. Early in her career she served as a medical social worker at Massachusetts General Hospital. For over twenty years, she directed Paine Social Services, a small social work agency helping elders and their families in Cambridge and Somerville. While riding around town doing rounds on her moped into her seventies, young people would yell out to her, "go, go, grandma". Liz was a fixture of Jamaica Plain, an enthusiastic volunteer for the Eliot School of Fine and Applied Arts, and a frequent visitor of the local branch of the Boston Public Library. For ten years, into her 80s, she participated in Jamaica Plain's Annual Open Studios, sharing and selling her unique crafts, including whimsical dolls, polymer clay beadwork, hand-knitted scarfs, and wirework broaches. She served for a time as President of BDI Beadesigner International/New England Bead Society. Liz enjoyed many summers on the island of Martha's Vineyard with family and friends. Liz is survived by two loving sons, son John Cornelius Hastie, daughter-in-law Bettina Remacle Hastie, and grandson Caliban, and son George Henry Hastie; her sister, Diana Margaret Lacy Cookson and Diana's sons Stephen, William, and Richard Cookson and their families; she was predeceased by sister Monica Katherine Lacy. She is remembered by many other nieces and nephews and loving friends and community members. Donations in Liz's memory can be made to: The Eliot School of Fine and Applied Arts in Jamaica Plain at www.eliotschool.org/donate, or PO Box 300351, Boston, MA 02130. Contributions to the Eliot School support "arts education and community programs to inspire lifelong learning in craft and creativity for all". A celebration of Liz's life will be held at a future date.
Published in The Boston Globe on June 30, 2020