ALLAN, Elizabeth "Jean" (Stevenson) Of Billerica, formerly of Nashua and Burlington, died unexpectedly April 4. Beloved wife of the late Edison E. Allan. Loving mother of Steven Allan and his wife Heidi of Windham, NH, Mark Allan and his wife Benda of Windham, NH, Darryl Allan and his wife Cynthia of Billerica, Cheryl Murphy and her husband Paul of Townsend and Lynne Hinterbuchner and her husband Reinhard of Austria. Also survived by 11 devoted grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. She was the sister of the late Robert, James and John Stevenson and Rebecca Bruce. A Memorial Service will be held at St. Mark's Episcopal Church in Burlington at a later date. Arrangements under the care of the Sweeney Memorial Funeral Home, BILLERICA. www.sweeneymemorialfh.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 12, 2020