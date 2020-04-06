Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sweeney Memorial Funeral Home Inc
66 Concord Road
Billerica, MA 01821
(978) 667-9934
Resources
More Obituaries for ELIZABETH ALLAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ELIZABETH "JEAN" (STEVENSON) ALLAN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ELIZABETH "JEAN" (STEVENSON) ALLAN Obituary
ALLAN, Elizabeth "Jean" (Stevenson) Of Billerica, formerly of Nashua and Burlington, died unexpectedly April 4. Beloved wife of the late Edison E. Allan. Loving mother of Steven Allan and his wife Heidi of Windham, NH, Mark Allan and his wife Benda of Windham, NH, Darryl Allan and his wife Cynthia of Billerica, Cheryl Murphy and her husband Paul of Townsend and Lynne Hinterbuchner and her husband Reinhard of Austria. Also survived by 11 devoted grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. She was the sister of the late Robert, James and John Stevenson and Rebecca Bruce. A Memorial Service will be held at St. Mark's Episcopal Church in Burlington at a later date. Arrangements under the care of the Sweeney Memorial Funeral Home, BILLERICA. www.sweeneymemorialfh.com

View the online memorial for Elizabeth "Jean" (Stevenson) ALLAN
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ELIZABETH's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sweeney Memorial Funeral Home Inc
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -