ELIZABETH ANN (BARANGAN) CABANOS
CABANOS, Elizabeth Ann (Barangan) A bon vivant, adventurous world traveler, a dedicated wife, mother and grandmother, Elizabeth B. Cabanos has gone home to meet our Creator on September 26, 2020. Betsy worked as a nurse at Shattuck Hospital, New England Baptist Hospital and the Children's Hospital for more than 33 years. Born in the Philippines, Betsy attended University of the Philippines schools, earned a Bachelor's in Nursing from Philippine Women's University and a Master's degree in Nursing Administration from Regis College in Weston, MA. Commissioned into the Armed Forces of the Philippines Nurses' Corps, she trained at Fort Billings, TX, and rose to the rank of Captain. Her assignments included AFP Medical Center, Philippine Military Academy and Malacanang Palace hospitals. A gifted gardener, she was a fashion and style guru and a shopping meisterin. She strummed the ukulele, and happily sang "I'll Remember You." She reveled in celebrations with family, and her legions of friends. She is survived by her husband of 43 years, Jose Maria Cabanos, their son Paolo, daughter- in-law Cecille, grandson Joaquin, siblings Gerri, Marilynd, Caesar, the Samonte, Barangan, and Cabanos families. Funeral Services will be held at the John Everett Funeral Home, 4 Park Street, NATICK, MA on October 1, 2020, Thursday at 4:00pm. The Service will be streamed on John Everett & Sons Funeral Home Facebook Page. For guestbook, please visit www.everettfuneral.com John Everett & Sons 508-653-4342 Natick

Published in Boston Globe from Sep. 28 to Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
1
Funeral service
04:00 PM
John Everett & Sons Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
John Everett & Sons Funeral Home
4 Park Street
Natick, MA 01760
(508) 653-4342
