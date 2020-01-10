|
FARINOSO, Elizabeth Ann "Betty" Of Arlington, passed away on January 8, 2020. Beloved daughter of the late John and Angela (Bidollo) Farinoso. Loving sister of Linda Caves and her husband Greg of Burlington, Lu Ann Farinoso of South Boston, Jean Allen and her late husband Joseph of Arlington, Mary Beth Girard and her husband John of Reading and the late Francis "Frank" Farinoso. Dear aunt of John and Robert Farinoso, Elissa Manfredi and her husband Eric, Rachelle Caves, Kerianne Girard, and great-aunt to Justin, Brandon, Noelle, Blake and Vanessa Manfredi. The family will receive visitors on Monday, January 13, 2020, in St. Eulalia Church, 50 Ridge St., Winchester, from 10am to 11am, with a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at 11am. Services will conclude with interment in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, Arlington. Donations in Betty's memory may be made to: Sanborn Foundation, PO Box 417, Arlington, MA 02476. For online condolences and/or directions, please visit:
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 11, 2020