|
|
FARMER, Elizabeth Ann Suddenly, age 84, of Malden, Nov. 29, 2019. Daughter of the late Greta (Hutchinson) and Charlie Farmer. Sister of the late Lt. Col. USA (Ret.) Michael B. Farmer. Sister-in-law of Dagmar (Schaible) of Germany. Aunt of Michael S. Farmer of Cedar Hill, TX. Great-aunt of Mikayla and Ciaran. Funeral Mass Wednesday in the Church of the Sacred Hearts, Malden, at a time to be announced. Late secretary, Department of Comparative Literature, Harvard University.
www.burnsfuneralhomemalden.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 2, 2019