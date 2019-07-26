Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lynch-Cantillon Funeral Home
263 Main Street
Woburn, MA 01801
(781) 933-0400
Calling hours
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Lynch-Cantillon Funeral Home
263 Main Street
Woburn, MA 01801
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
9:00 AM
Lynch-Cantillon Funeral Home
263 Main Street
Woburn, MA 01801
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Charles Church
280 Main Street
Woburn, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for ELIZABETH GOODLAND
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ELIZABETH ANN "BETTYANN" (MCNALLY) GOODLAND

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ELIZABETH ANN "BETTYANN" (MCNALLY) GOODLAND Obituary
GOODLAND, Elizabeth Ann "BettyAnn" (McNally) Age 90, of Woburn, peacefully, Saturday, July 20. Beloved wife of John L. Goodland of Woburn. Cherished sister of Dorothea P. Comer of Woburn and the late Peter J. and James H. McNally Jr. Adored aunt of many loving nieces and nephews. A Funeral will be held from the Lynch-Cantillon Funeral Home, 263 Main Street, WOBURN, on Saturday, August 3rd at 9 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Charles Church, 280 Main Street, Woburn at 10. Interment in Westview Cemetery, Lexington. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to Calling Hours in the Funeral Home on Friday, August 2, 5-7 pm In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made in BettyAnn's memory to The Assisi Project, 74 Pleasant Street, Gloucester MA 01930, , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601, or the National , National Center, 7272 Greenville Avenue, Dallas, TX 75231. www.lynch-cantillon.com 781 - 933 - 0400
Published in The Boston Globe on July 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ELIZABETH's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lynch-Cantillon Funeral Home
Download Now