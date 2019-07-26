|
GOODLAND, Elizabeth Ann "BettyAnn" (McNally) Age 90, of Woburn, peacefully, Saturday, July 20. Beloved wife of John L. Goodland of Woburn. Cherished sister of Dorothea P. Comer of Woburn and the late Peter J. and James H. McNally Jr. Adored aunt of many loving nieces and nephews. A Funeral will be held from the Lynch-Cantillon Funeral Home, 263 Main Street, WOBURN, on Saturday, August 3rd at 9 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Charles Church, 280 Main Street, Woburn at 10. Interment in Westview Cemetery, Lexington. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to Calling Hours in the Funeral Home on Friday, August 2, 5-7 pm In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made in BettyAnn's memory to The Assisi Project, 74 Pleasant Street, Gloucester MA 01930, , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601, or the National , National Center, 7272 Greenville Avenue, Dallas, TX 75231. www.lynch-cantillon.com 781 - 933 - 0400
Published in The Boston Globe on July 31, 2019