GOULD, Elizabeth Ann "Betty Ann" (Griffin) Loving Mother and Grandmother Elizabeth Ann (Griffin) Gould, 81, of Quincy, formerly of Dorchester and South Boston, passed away peacefully at home November 10. Mother of Michele A. Gould of Quincy, Charlene M. Gould of Revere, Dawn M. Gould of Weymouth, Jill and Dave Lage of Iowa, and William and Joanna Gould of South Carolina. Grandmother of Olivia and Joseph Gould of South Carolina. Elizabeth "Betty Ann" was born and raised in South Boston. She was educated at Saint Augustine's and Cardinal Cushing High School, where she graduated in 1956. In 1961, she moved to Dorchester to start a family of her own. She called Dorchester her home for over five decades before relocating to Quincy. Elizabeth was a warm, loving and devoted mother, daughter, and sister. She was a friend to many, including those who found it hard to make friends. She was generous with her time and with the little bit of money she had. She was honest and up-front, and quick with a good joke. She gave to the homeless, The Disabled American Veterans and Saint Jude's Hospital. She loved music, movies, funny stories, Chinese food, South Boston, causing mischief with her buddies George and Matty, and spending holidays with her children and grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her mother Elizabeth A. (Macauley) Griffin and father William E.A. Griffin, her brothers William and Joseph, and her sister Joan Kuzmich. She is survived by her younger siblings Donald Griffin and Bernice Rheaume, many nieces and nephews, and by her loving children and grandchildren. Private Service for family. Elizabeth believed that no child should ever go without a gift to open on Christmas morning. So this holiday season, her family kindly asks that you donate a toy to a needy child, from Nana Betty. Thank you, The Gould Family