Cuffe-McGinn Funeral Home
157 Maple Street
Lynn, MA 01904
(781) 599-3901
Calling hours
Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Cuffe-McGinn Funeral Home
157 Maple Street
Lynn, MA 01904
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020
10:00 AM
Our Lady, Star of the Sea Church
Marblhead, MA
Resources
ELIZABETH ANN (SHERLOCK) HURLEY Obituary
HURLEY, Elizabeth Ann (Sherlock) Age 72, passed away Wednesday, July 29th. She was the beloved wife of Michael J. Hurley, with whom she shared 48 wonderful years of marriage. Along with her dear husband, Elizabeth is survived by her two children, Brian M. Hurley and his wife Kerry Bergeron of Marblehead, and Colleen E. Hurley of Naples, FL, her grandchildren, Cole M. Hurley, Shannon E. Hurley, Liam K. Hurley, and Declan J. Hurley, her four siblings, James F. Sherlock and his wife Mary, William H. Sherlock and his wife Mary, Robert S. Sherlock and his wife Janice, and Glenn P. Sherlock and his wife Lisa, her sisters-in-law, Ellen R. Hurley and her husband Andrew, and Karen Callanan, as well as many other dear nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Elizabeth was the sister of the late Daniel M. Sherlock. Arrangements: Family and friends are welcome to call at the Cuffe-McGinn Funeral Home, 157 Maple St., LYNN, on Wednesday, August 26th from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, August 27th at 10 a.m. at Our Lady, Star of the Sea Church, Marblhead. Burial will follow in Bourne National Cemetery, Bourne. To leave an online message or condolence, please visit www.cuffemcginn.com

View the online memorial for Elizabeth Ann (Sherlock) HURLEY
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 25, 2020
