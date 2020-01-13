|
MEUSE, Elizabeth Ann "Betty" (Hatch) Of Reading, Jan. 11th. Beloved wife of the late Leo D. Meuse. Mother of Lauren Chasse and her husband Alan of Andover, Cynthia Cunningham and her husband Joseph of Stoneham, Nancy Bovio and her husband Michael of Beverly, Michael Meuse and his wife Marti of GA and the late Jeanette and Thomas Meuse. Grandmother fourteen and great-grandmother of twenty-two. Sister of the late Virginia Hamlin. Sister-in-law of Ross Hamlin of GA. Funeral from the Cota Funeral Home, 335 Park St. (corner of Park St. and Rte. 28), NORTH READING, at Reading line, on Friday, Jan.17th at 1pm. Funeral Service in Old South United Methodist Church, 6 Salem St. (Rte. 129), Reading at 1:30pm. Relatives and friends may visit at the Funeral Home Friday, 11-1pm. Interment Charles Lawn Cemetery, Reading. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Betty's name to MSPCA-Angell, Attn: Donations, 350 South Huntington Ave., Boston, MA 02130. Or Pan Mass Challenge, 77 4th Ave., Needham, MA 02494. Betty was a longtime member of Meadow Brook Country Club where she enjoyed playing tennis, member of the Reading Arts Association and a member of the First Methodist Church in Melrose. www.cotafuneralhomes.com Cota Family Funeral Home and Cremation Service
