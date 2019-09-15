|
MITCHELL, Elizabeth Ann (Ballerini) Of Revere, formerly East Boston, passed away at age 81 on Sunday, September 8, 2019. Elizabeth was a loving mother of Stephen Teta (wife Denise) of Billerica, Jimmy Teta (deceased), Lauren McMullen (husband Jay) of North Reading, and Andrea Kimmel (husband Robert) of Rocky River, OH. She was the beloved grandmother of Stephen Teta (wife Stacy) of Tyngsboro, Michael Teta (wife Lytta) of Wilmington, James McMullen of Tewksbury, and Chiara and Cody Kimmel of Rocky River, OH. Elizabeth was also the doting great-grandmother of Jocelyn and Luke Teta of Tyngsboro and Otilia and Genevieve Teta of Wilmington. Elizabeth was born on November 15, 1937 in Boston, MA, to Andrew and Rose Ballerini. She graduated from East Boston High school in 1955. Elizabeth was devoutly religious and a very sociable woman. Over the years she developed interests in golf, painting, ballroom dancing, playing games and traveling. She deeply enjoyed her years as a St. Vincent de Paul volunteer at the church she attended while living in Port Orange, FL. Elizabeth was preceded in death by her husband Stephen Mitchell, mother, father and son Jimmy. A Memorial Service and collation will be held on Saturday, October 12, 2019, at the Union Congregational Church at 148 Haverhill Street in North Reading at 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude – stjude.org
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 16, 2019