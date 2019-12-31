|
STRAIN, Elizabeth Ann "Betty" Passed away peacefully on the morning of December 28, 2019. Betty was born on September 5, 1928 in Brookline, MA. She was the daughter of the late Joseph and Sara Strain. Betty was a graduate of St. Mary's High School, Emmanuel College (Class of 1950) and Boston University. She worked for 52 years at Boston College in the Registrar's Office and in the Woods School of Continuing Education prior to retiring in 2010. Elizabeth was predeceased by her brother Joseph (Gerrilyn) Strain and her sister, Regina (Carl) Venditto. She will be missed by her nephew, Joseph (Catherine) Strain of Snohomish, WA, her niece, Karen (David) Fletcher of Springfield, VA, her niece, Elizabeth (William) Hosmer of Southington, CT, her niece, Victoria (Mitchell) Gates of Castle Rock, CO; and her nephew, Richard Venditto of Newington, CT. She is also survived by her brother-in-law, Eugene (Donna) Venditto of Naples, FL. She leaves behind several grandnephews and grandnieces. In accordance with her wishes, there will be no Calling Hours. A Funeral Mass will be conducted at St. Mary's of the Assumption Catholic Church, 5 Linden Place, Brookline, on January 11th, at 11am. A Burial Service at Walnut Hill Cemetery will follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Betty's honor to Catholic TV, 34 Chestnut Street, Watertown, MA or The Elizabeth Strain Scholarship, Boston College, Chestnut Hill, MA.
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 5, 2020