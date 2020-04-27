|
|
WILLIAMS, Elizabeth Ann (Pansuk) "Liz" Of Needham, MA formerly of Merrimack, NH, unexpectedly passed away peacefully on April 21, 2020 at Wingate Rehabilitation Facility at the age of 75. Liz was born in Cambridge, MA on July 8, 1944 - the daughter of the late Daniel K. and Mary (Herman) Pansuk. Her husband, Dale Richard Williams, predeceased her in 2008. She leaves behind her older brother Walter Daniel Pansuk and his wife and sister-in-law Sonia A. Pansuk (Gorelchenka), the late Nina Alexa, Linda S. and Marcia C. Pansuk of Needham, MA. Sister-in-laws Sharon Christopherson, Cheryl Kilgore and Eric, Kim, Karin, Scott, nieces and nephews of New Hampshire. Liz grew up in Arlington, graduated in 1962 with honors and was the recipient of the France E. Thompson Scholarship from Arlington High School. She continued her studies, later graduated from Fisher Junior College in 1964 where she was a member of the Newman Club and the Charles Viewer School Newspaper. Liz and Dale lived in Miami, Florida where she worked at the corporate headquarters of Burger King as an Executive Assistant. In 1978, Liz and Dale moved to Merrimack, NH where the couple resided and where Liz worked as an Executive Assistant at Kollsman, Inc. Aviation Consultants. Over the years, she and Dale enjoyed many trips up the coast of New Hampshire, Maine and Arizona where she enjoyed taking many scenic photos. Liz and Dale loved taking summer drives to Nantasket Beach and enjoyed the festivities of the amusement Park. In 2016, Liz moved to Needham to be closer to her older brother and his family and resided at the Wingate Residences. Special and sincere thanks to all the staff at Wingate and to her companions and aides Shirley Gyles, Chantal Borno and Viola Sylvain for their care of our Aunt Liz. Liz always enjoyed the family holidays and celebrations. Liz was a smart, strong-willed, kind and sweet lady with a joyful spirit. She will be greatly missed. Private funeral services will be held at Eaton Funeral Home, 1351 Highland Ave., NEEDHAM with internment to follow at Needham Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made in Elizabeth's name to the Nina Alexa Pansuk Scholarship fund (checks mailed to Walter D. Pansuk, 60 Border Road, Needham, MA 02492) or a . Eaton Funeral Home 781-444-0201
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 28, 2020