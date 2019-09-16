|
|
SCHALLER BHUJU, Elizabeth Anne Of South Natick, September 15, 2019. Beloved wife of Babesh Bhuju. Devoted sister of Frederick W. Schaller of Wellesley, Robert M. Schaller of Natick, Susanne Y. Schaller of Buxton, ME, and David M. Schaller of East Greenwich, RI. Daughter of the late Frederick F. And Anne F. (Knott) Schaller. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Visiting Hours at the George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, 477 Washington St. (Rt.16), WELLESLEY, Friday, Sept. 20 from 4-8pm. Funeral Service in the Eliot Church, 45 Eliot St., South Natick, Saturday, Sept. 21 at 10am. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Interment in Glenwood Cemetery, South Natick. Expressions of sympathy may be made in Elizabeth's memory to Maiti Nepal, 83 Maiti Marg, Pinglasthan, Gaushala, Kathmandu or to the Natick Historical Society, 207 Union St., South Natick, MA 01760. Online guestbook and directions at gfdoherty.com George F. Doherty & Sons Wellesley 781-235-4100
Published in The Boston Globe from Sept. 18 to Sept. 19, 2019