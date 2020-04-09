Boston Globe Obituaries
Greely Funeral Services
212 Washington Street
Gloucester, MA 01930
(978) 283-0698
ELIZABETH ANNE SOLI


1961 - 2020
ELIZABETH ANNE SOLI Obituary
SOLI, Elizabeth Anne "Lisa" May 11, 1961 - March 27, 2020.

ALS took the life of Lisa on March 27, 2020, four years after she was diagnosed. She is survived by her husband Kent Knight, her mother Margaret, her brother Eric and her nephews, Nathan and Ben Soli. A Memorial Service to Celebrate Lisa's Life will be scheduled, in the near future. Please consider a donation to the ALS Association of Massachusetts or to the Massachusetts General Hospital ALS Clinic and Research Program. Not content to live with ALS, she was alive in spite of it. Arrangements by Greely Funeral Home, 212 Washington Street, GLOUCESTER. For online guestbook, please visit

www.greelyfuneralhome.com Greely Funeral Home

978-283-0698
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 10, 2020
