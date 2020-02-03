|
|
ANNESE, Elizabeth Age 89, died Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020. She was the loving wife of Michael D. Annese, with whom she shared sixty years of marriage. Born in Chelsea on Dec. 20, 1930, she was the daughter of the late Felix and Adeline (DiTullio) Mastrangelo. She was raised and educated in Chelsea and had been a Danvers resident for more than sixty years. Liz was employed at both Hunt Memorial Hospital and Salem Hospital, and later returned to both locations as a dedicated volunteer. She also worked at Brooks Market in Danvers Square and was the manager of the KFC in Danvers. Liz was a loving person who was dedicated to her family, but her pastimes were playing cards, Texas Holdem, and Bingo. She leaves two grandsons, Brant Picard of Ayer and Michael Picard and his fiancée Gabrielle of Cape Coral, FL, two great-granddaughters, and Carolin and Christina. In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by her beloved daughter, Maureen Annese-Picard. Her Funeral Service will be held on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020 at noon in the Versailles Mausoleum at Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. Relatives and friends are invited. As requested, there are no Visiting Hours. In lieu of flowers, donations in Liz's memory may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. For directions or to leave a message of condolence, please visit www.LyonsFuneral.com C.R. Lyons & Sons Funeral Directors 28 Elm St., Danvers 978-777-7900 LyonsFuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 4, 2020