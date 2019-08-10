|
ARANCIO, Elizabeth (Ferrelli) Of Revere, passed away at St. Patrick's Manor on August 9, 2019 at the age of 92. Born in Prezza, Italy on September 29, 1926, to the late Pasquale and Nunziata (Gentile) Ferrelli. Beloved wife of the late Frank Arancio. Devoted mother of Susan White of Hyde Park, Patricia Rafferty and her husband Edward of Wake Forest, NC, and Karen Knowles and her husband Mark of Littleton. Dear sister of Mary Ferrelli of Revere, and the late Elena Caturano. Cherished grandmother of 8 and adoring great-grandmother of 5 with two more on the way. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Funeral from the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home, 128 Revere St., REVERE, on Friday, August 16, 2019 at 9:00am. Funeral Mass at St. Mary of the Assumption Parish at 10:00am. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. A Visitation will be held on Thursday from 4:00pm to 8:00pm. Interment Woodlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Patrick's Manor, 863 Central St., Framingham, MA 01701. For guest book please visit www.Buonfiglio.com Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno
