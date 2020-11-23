CORCORAN, Elizabeth B. (Burke) Age 74, of Winchester, formerly of Swampscott and Taunton, Nov. 22, 2020. Beloved mother of Christine E. Corcoran and husband Dr. Joseph Weinstein of Westwood, Deborah A. Corcoran and husband John Harrington of Winchester, Devoted grandmother of Kate and Elizabeth Harrington. Dear sister of Arthur J. Burke and wife Kathy, Fred T. Burke and wife Kathy, all of NC. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to visit briefly at Costello Funeral Home, 177 Washington St., WINCHESTER, on Fri., Nov. 27 from 3-5PM, and are asked to wear masks, practice social distancing and enter through the front door. A Funeral Mass will be held on Sat., Nov. 28 at 10AM at St. John the Evangelist Church, 174 Humphrey St., Swampscott at 10AM. Burial is private. In lieu of flowers, donations in her name may be made to the Boston Rescue Mission, 39 Kingston St., Boston, MA 02111. www.brm.org
. For complete obituary, visit www.costellofuneralhome.com
. View the online memorial for Elizabeth B. (Burke) CORCORAN