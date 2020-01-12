Boston Globe Obituaries
Stanton Funeral Service
786 Mount Auburn Street
Watertown, MA 02472
(617) 924-3838
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
8:30 AM - 9:30 AM
Stanton Funeral Service
786 Mount Auburn Street
Watertown, MA 02472
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart Church
Watertown, MA
View Map
MacDONNELL, Elizabeth B. Of Watertown, Jan.9, 2020. Daughter of the late Arthur J. & Elizabeth A. (Byrne) MacDonnell. Sister of Patricia Scott Garber (spouse Fred) of Mansfield, OH, Rosemary Sullivan Brown (spouse Gerald) of Hingham, David MacDonnell (spouse) Marilou of McLean, VA, Philip J. MacDonnell (spouse Joanne) of Phoenix, AZ & the late Paul C. MacDonnell & Arthur J. MacDonnell. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral Mass in the Sacred Heart Church, Watertown, on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020 at 10 A.M. Interment Calvary Cemetery. Relatives and friends respectfully invited to attend. Visitation in the Stanton Funeral Home, 786 Mt. Auburn St. (Rt.16), WATERTOWN, Saturday, 8:30-9:30 A.M. Late U.S.M.C. Veteran and retired registered Nurse, Massachusetts General Hospital.

Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 16, 2020
