MacDONNELL, Elizabeth B. Of Watertown, Jan.9, 2020. Daughter of the late Arthur J. & Elizabeth A. (Byrne) MacDonnell. Sister of Patricia Scott Garber (spouse Fred) of Mansfield, OH, Rosemary Sullivan Brown (spouse Gerald) of Hingham, David MacDonnell (spouse) Marilou of McLean, VA, Philip J. MacDonnell (spouse Joanne) of Phoenix, AZ & the late Paul C. MacDonnell & Arthur J. MacDonnell. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral Mass in the Sacred Heart Church, Watertown, on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020 at 10 A.M. Interment Calvary Cemetery. Relatives and friends respectfully invited to attend. Visitation in the Stanton Funeral Home, 786 Mt. Auburn St. (Rt.16), WATERTOWN, Saturday, 8:30-9:30 A.M. Late U.S.M.C. Veteran and retired registered Nurse, Massachusetts General Hospital.
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 16, 2020