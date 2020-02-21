Boston Globe Obituaries
Aram Bedrosian Funeral Home
ELIZABETH BALGOCHIAN Obituary
BALGOCHIAN, Elizabeth Of Northborough, February 18, 2020. Elizabeth was a beautiful artist, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt and friend. Loving daughter of the late Peter and Maritza (Movsessian) Balgochian. Devoted mother of Valerie Bazarian Maher and her significant other Scott Ferrin, Bruce Bazarian and his wife Barbara and Aram Bazarian and his wife Suzanne. Adored grandmother of Jason, Krista, Alex, Jordan, Benjamin and Zachary. Cherished great-grandmother of Amaya, Enzo, Aquinna and Alexandra. Sister of Peter Balgochian and his wife Sophie and Albert Balgochian and his wife Jane. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Funeral Service at Saint James Armenian Church, 465 Mount Auburn Street, Watertown, on Thursday, February 27, at 11:00 a.m. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. At the request of the family, there are no Visiting Hours. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Saint James Armenian Church. Interment Services are private.
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 25, 2020
