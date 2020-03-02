Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dolan Funeral Home
460 Granite Avenue
East Milton, MA 02186
(617) 698-6264
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Dolan Funeral Home
460 Granite Avenue
East Milton, MA 02186
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Dolan Funeral Home
460 Granite Avenue
East Milton, MA 02186
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
10:00 AM
Saint Agatha Church
Adams Street
Milton, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for ELIZABETH BANKS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ELIZABETH BANKS


1919 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ELIZABETH BANKS Obituary
BANKS, Elizabeth Of Quincy, died on Friday, Feb. 28, at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston. She had turned 100 years old on Dec. 11, and celebrated the big day surrounded by balloons, family, cake and much love. Betty, as she was commonly known, was born Elizabeth Julia Buckley in Dorchester's St. Mark's Parish in 1919, the daughter of David Buckley and Julia Mullane, both of whom had emigrated from Ireland. Betty was one of five children. Sisters Mary and Eileen and brother Jim preceded her in death. She is survived by her sister Kate. She graduated from Dorchester High School and served as a USO girl during World War II. She married the love of her life Paul T. Banks of South Boston in 1948. A retired math professor at Boston College and decorated veteran, he passed away in 2004 after 56 years of marriage. Betty had four children: Paul, Jr. (Pam Banks) of Denver, who passed away in 2014, Robert D. (Liz Chan) of Pasadena, a professor at the University of Southern California, Leo W. (Teresa Banks), a writer in Tucson, and John P. (Martie D'Apice) of New York City, a professor at Johns Hopkins. She is also survived by five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Betty was a devout Catholic. She lived for her kids and her husband, sacrificing all for them. She enjoyed Dunkin' Donuts, anything chocolate, Judge Judy, lobster, Scrabble and Bingo. She had a quick wit with lots of sass. In a phone conversation a few days before her last birthday, a relative congratulated her on turning 100. "I'm not there yet," Betty said. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Saint Agatha Church, Adams Street at Brook Road, Milton, Friday, March 6, at 10:00 AM. Relatives and friends invited. Visiting Hours at Dolan Funeral Home, 460 Granite Avenue, EAST MILTON SQUARE, Thursday, 2-4 and 6-8 PM. Interment Massachusetts National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Betty's name to , P.O. Box 758589, Topeka, KS 66675-8589. For further information, please visit www.dolanfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ELIZABETH's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dolan Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -