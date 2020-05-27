Boston Globe Obituaries
ELIZABETH BROOKS DENNETT


1939 - 2020
ELIZABETH BROOKS DENNETT Obituary
DENNETT, Elizabeth Brooks Age 81, on May 26, 2020 at her home in Needham, MA of cancer. The oldest child of William F. Brooks and Katherine (Ross) Brooks, Liz was born in Cambridge, MA in 1939. With a passion for lifelong learning and a deep love of people, Liz graduated from St. Agnes Episcopal School in Arlington, VA, where her mother was a math teacher. She matriculated at Smith College, graduating in 1960. After teaching chemistry in NYC, Liz settled with her first husband, Thomas Bernheim, in New Jersey to raise their three children, Katy, Robert, and Anne. Following a move to Massachusetts, Liz began teaching again (science and sex education) at The Park School in Brookline. She was later a realtor in Needham and volunteered as a home healthcare aide. In 1994, she married George Dennett. Active in her church community from her time as a teen, Liz served the Christ Church Needham congregation as a warden, member of the altar guild, and the vestry. A fiercely independent woman, Liz was passionate about her family and the importance of education to make a difference in the lives of others. Predeceased by her parents, her second husband, and her younger brother, Robert T. Brooks (2019), she is survived by her brother, William F. Brooks, Jr., her children, Katherine Bernheim, Robert Bernheim (spouse Patricia), Anne Campbell (spouse Ben), eight grandchildren, and one great-grandchild. Memorial Service at Christ Church Needham to take place at a future date; Interment will be at the family plot in Middlebury, VT later this summer. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Dr. Ann LaCasce Research Fund, Dana Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284, or the Pastoral Response Team at Christ Church Needham, 1132 Highland Ave., Needham, MA 02494. To share a memory or share a note of condolence with Liz's family, please visit www.eatonfuneralhomes.com Eaton Funeral Home Needham 781-444-0201
Published in The Boston Globe on May 28, 2020
