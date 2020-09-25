1/1
ELIZABETH C. "BETTY" (PRATO) CARRACINI
1938 - 2020
CARRACINI, Elizabeth C. "Betty" (Prato) Of Waltham. September 23, 2020. Mother of Debra A. Bruno of Waltham, Donna M. Benoit (Paul), Teresa A. Nielsen (Jim), Michael A. Carracini and Gina M. Grande (Thomas), all of Waltham. Sister of Josephine Kontos of Concord, NH and the late Bruno Prato. Also survived by 8 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. Former wife of the late Eugene I. "Gino" Carracini and longtime companion of the late Anthony Ferullo. Nieces & nephews. Family and friends will honor and remember Betty's life by gathering for Calling Hours on Monday, September 28th from 4 to 7 p.m. in the Joyce Funeral Home, 245 Main Street (Rte. 20), WALTHAM. Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated in Saint Jude's Church, 147 Main Street, Waltham on Tuesday, September 29th at 9:30 a.m. Burial will follow in Cambridge Cemetery, Cambridge. Memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 209 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452 or Waltham Senior Center, Meals on Wheels Program, 610 Main Street, Waltham, MA 02452. For complete obituary, guest register and directions, please visit www.joycefuneralhome.com


Published in Boston Globe from Sep. 25 to Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
28
Service
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Joyce Funeral Home
SEP
29
Funeral Mass
09:30 AM
Saint Jude Church
Burial
Cambridge Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Joyce Funeral Home
245 Main Street
Waltham, MA 02453
(781) 894-2895
September 25, 2020
Mom
Gina Grande
Daughter
September 24, 2020
Dear Mom,
I just want you to know how proud I am to have you for my mother. The courage and strength you showed these past years were incredible! Every day there was a smile on your face even when we knew it wasn't your best day. I loved coming over and spending time with you, playing lots and lots of scrabble games! I miss you so much! You will always be my hero and my beautiful mom
Love you lots'
Teresa
Teresa Nielsen
Daughter
