CARRACINI, Elizabeth C. "Betty" (Prato) Of Waltham. September 23, 2020. Mother of Debra A. Bruno of Waltham, Donna M. Benoit (Paul), Teresa A. Nielsen (Jim), Michael A. Carracini and Gina M. Grande (Thomas), all of Waltham. Sister of Josephine Kontos of Concord, NH and the late Bruno Prato. Also survived by 8 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. Former wife of the late Eugene I. "Gino" Carracini and longtime companion of the late Anthony Ferullo. Nieces & nephews. Family and friends will honor and remember Betty's life by gathering for Calling Hours on Monday, September 28th from 4 to 7 p.m. in the Joyce Funeral Home, 245 Main Street (Rte. 20), WALTHAM. Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated in Saint Jude's Church, 147 Main Street, Waltham on Tuesday, September 29th at 9:30 a.m. Burial will follow in Cambridge Cemetery, Cambridge. Memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
, 209 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452 or Waltham Senior Center, Meals on Wheels Program, 610 Main Street, Waltham, MA 02452. For complete obituary, guest register and directions, please visit www.joycefuneralhome.com