Dear Mom,

I just want you to know how proud I am to have you for my mother. The courage and strength you showed these past years were incredible! Every day there was a smile on your face even when we knew it wasn't your best day. I loved coming over and spending time with you, playing lots and lots of scrabble games! I miss you so much! You will always be my hero and my beautiful mom

Love you lots'

Teresa

Teresa Nielsen

Daughter