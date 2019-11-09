Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Henry J. Burke & Sons Funeral Home
56 Washington Street
Wellesley Hills, MA 02481
(781) 235-1481
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Henry J. Burke & Sons Funeral Home
56 Washington Street
Wellesley Hills, MA 02481
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
St. John the Evangelist Church
9 Glen Rd.
Wellesley, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for ELIZABETH KEATING
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ELIZABETH C. "HONEY" KEATING

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ELIZABETH C. "HONEY" KEATING Obituary
KEATING, Elizabeth C. "Honey" Of Wellesley, November 8, 2019. Beloved wife of John J. Keating, Jr. Loving mother of Dan Keating and his wife Agnes of Portsmouth, RI, Suzanne Keating and her husband Christopher Chivers of Wakefield, RI, Elizabeth Keating of Bequia Island, and the late Jason Keating. Devoted grandmother of 8. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday, November 13th at 10AM in St. John the Evangelist Church, 9 Glen Rd., Wellesley, followed by interment in St. Joseph Cemetery, West Roxbury. Visiting Hours will be Tuesday, from 4-7PM in the Henry J. Burke & Sons Funeral Home, 56 Washington St., WELLESLEY. Henry J. Burke & Sons BurkeFamilyFuneralHomes.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ELIZABETH's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Henry J. Burke & Sons Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -