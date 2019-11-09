|
KEATING, Elizabeth C. "Honey" Of Wellesley, November 8, 2019. Beloved wife of John J. Keating, Jr. Loving mother of Dan Keating and his wife Agnes of Portsmouth, RI, Suzanne Keating and her husband Christopher Chivers of Wakefield, RI, Elizabeth Keating of Bequia Island, and the late Jason Keating. Devoted grandmother of 8. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday, November 13th at 10AM in St. John the Evangelist Church, 9 Glen Rd., Wellesley, followed by interment in St. Joseph Cemetery, West Roxbury. Visiting Hours will be Tuesday, from 4-7PM in the Henry J. Burke & Sons Funeral Home, 56 Washington St., WELLESLEY. Henry J. Burke & Sons BurkeFamilyFuneralHomes.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 10, 2019