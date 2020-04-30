|
ROGERS R.C., SISTER ELIZABETH C. Age 98, passed away April 20, 2020 at the Resurrection Life Center in Chicago. She has been a member of the Sisters of the Cenacle community for 75 years. Loving daughter of the late Anna, nee Webb and the late Frank A. Rogers. Dear sister of Francis H. "Buck" (Audrey) Rogers, the late Mary Murphy and the late Ann (Bill) Handrahan. Dear aunt of many nieces and nephews. She ministered at The Cenacle in New York, Connecticut, New Jersey, West Virginia, Florida and Illinois. Donations can be sent to the Cenacle Sister, 513 W. Fullerton Parkway, Chicago, IL 60614 or the Catholic Relief Services. Due to the governmental regulations on public gatherings, Services and interment were private.
Published in The Boston Globe on May 3, 2020