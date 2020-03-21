Boston Globe Obituaries
WHITMAN, Elizabeth C. Age 91 of Lincoln, formerly of Weston, died March 15, 2020. Wife of the late David A. Whitman. Mother of Carter Whitman of Andover, New Hampshire. Services to be announced. Donations in her memory may be made to: The Pauline Revere Thayer Memorial Pension Fund for needy employees of the Chilton Club, 152 Commonwealth Ave., Boston, MA 02116. To share a memory or offer a condolence, visit: www.concordfuneral.com

Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 22, 2020
