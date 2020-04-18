Boston Globe Obituaries
ELIZABETH COUNTIE


1934 - 2020
ELIZABETH COUNTIE Obituary
COUNTIE, Elizabeth Of Danvers, died Apr. 15. Betty was the loving wife of William Countie and devoted mother and mother-in-law of Bill & Anne Marie Countie, Kathy & Jim Ciman, Ann & Cliff Carman, Maureen & David Benson and Matthew & Jill Countie. Betty was the best and most dedicated Grammy to her seven grandkids, Daryl Popper, Emily Benson, Audrey Carman, Daniel Benson, William Countie, Grace Countie and Kyle Countie. Please join us in our continued efforts to fight Parkinson's disease by making a donation in honor of Betty Countie to the Parkinson's Fitness, c/o Keith and Linda Hall, 46 Britannica Circle, Salem, MA 01970, www.parkinsonsfitness.org Funeral services for Betty will be announced. For full obituary, to leave a condolence, and for updated service information, please visit www.Lyonsfuneral.com C.R. Lyons & Sons Funeral Directors 28 Elm Street, Danvers 978-777-7900 LyonsFuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 19, 2020
