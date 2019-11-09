|
DOYLE, Elizabeth Courtney "Betty" Of Everett. Nov. 4. Beloved wife of the late John "Red" Doyle and loving mother of Beth Doyle of Worcester, Kathy and Denny Colbert of Manomet and Tricia and Jack Ford of Everett. Betty was survived by her 6 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. She was the sister of Giles Courtney of MI, Jane Remington also of MI and the late Pat Courtney. Funeral Mass on Monday at 11:30 am in the Immaculate Conception Church Everett. Visitation on Monday from 9:30 to 11:15 am at the Murphy OHara Funeral Home, 519 Broadway Everett. Interment private. Murphy OHara Funeral Home 617-387-0506 / murphyohara.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 10, 2019