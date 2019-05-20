NOLAN, Elizabeth Coyle "Bette Ann" Of Pocasset, MA, age 84, died peacefully on May 15, 2019. Survived by her husband, Capt. William Craig Nolan (USCG Ret.), and daughters, Kathleen Nolan of Sierra Madre, CA; Julie Nolan of Falmouth, MA and Elizabeth (Nolan) Schwefler of Paris, France. Beloved grandmother of Nolan, Betsy, Brendan, and Quinn Schwefler. Preceded in death by her son William, Jr.



Born in Boston to James and Elizabeth Coyle, Bette Ann grew up in Mission Hill as one of eleven children. She married Bill in 1954, and their service with the Coast Guard sent them to Hawaii, Connecticut, Virginia and Washington, DC. Their hearts were always in Massachusetts, though, and they returned for many tours and eventually retired and settled down in Pocasset, where Bette Ann was active in golf, quilting, cooking, swimming, gardening, boating, and walking along the Canal for many years.



A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. John the Evangelist Church in Pocasset, on Wednesday, May 29, at 10:00AM, followed by a reception at the home. Friends and family are respectfully invited to attend. For more information please visit:



Published in The Boston Globe on May 21, 2019