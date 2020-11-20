1/
ELIZABETH "JUNE" (CAMPBELL) CRAIG
CRAIG, Elizabeth "June" (Campbell) Of Dedham, November 18, 2020. Beloved wife of the late William D. Craig. Devoted mother of the late Shauna Gallagher and her husband John Gallagher, and Leslee Sanborn and her husband Chris Sanborn. Loving grandmother of Brittany Gallagher and Madison Sanborn. Due to COVID-19, a Celebration of Life and Memorial will be held at a later date. Expressions of sympathy may be made in Elizabeth's memory to Calvary Hospital Fund, 1740 Eastchester Rd., Bronx, NY 10461. Online guestbook at gfdoherty.com George F. Doherty & Sons Dedham 781-326-0500


MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
George F. Doherty & Sons Wilson-Cannon Funeral Home
456 High Street
Dedham, MA 02026
(781) 326-0500
