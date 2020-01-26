Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Stanton Funeral Service
786 Mount Auburn Street
Watertown, MA 02472
(617) 924-3838
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart
Watertown, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for ELIZABETH CULLEN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ELIZABETH CULLEN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ELIZABETH CULLEN Obituary
CULLEN, Elizabeth Age 90, a native of Belmont, and lately of Bedford, MA and Longboat Key, FL, passed away 1/23/20. Born in Cambridge to Peter and Mary (Greelish) Cullen, she was an artist, a traveler and a friend to everyone she met. Miss Cullen was a dietician for the VA and a proud graduate of Regis College and Boston State College. A devoted aunt, she will be missed by many nieces and nephews. Mass at Sacred Heart, Watertown at 10 AM Tuesday.

View the online memorial for Elizabeth CULLEN
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ELIZABETH's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Stanton Funeral Service
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -