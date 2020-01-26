|
|
CULLEN, Elizabeth Age 90, a native of Belmont, and lately of Bedford, MA and Longboat Key, FL, passed away 1/23/20. Born in Cambridge to Peter and Mary (Greelish) Cullen, she was an artist, a traveler and a friend to everyone she met. Miss Cullen was a dietician for the VA and a proud graduate of Regis College and Boston State College. A devoted aunt, she will be missed by many nieces and nephews. Mass at Sacred Heart, Watertown at 10 AM Tuesday.
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 27, 2020