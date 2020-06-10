|
NICHOLS, Elizabeth D. Surrounded by her loving family, Elizabeth Dunn Nichols, age 80, passed away peacefully on Monday, June 8, 2020 at her home in Weston, MA. A lover of the outdoors, Betsy earned her way into the AMC 4000' Club hiking with her family, staying in the huts and enjoying the flowers along the way. Many long visits to the Nichols family home in Sharon, NH led to extended meals, walks, trail clearing and more flower identification. She, like her mother, was the center of the extended family, hosting the Christmas celebrations for over 20 years as well as an annual autumn weekend in Sharon. Born September 23, 1939 in Newton, MA to Mary Budd Dunn and John Ainsworth Dunn, she grew up with her older brothers Jack and Ted in Wellesley and later Ashburnham, MA. Betsy graduated from Wellesley College and soon met her beloved husband of 56 years, James R. Nichols. Betsy and Jim raised their two children Jennifer and Richard in Weston. During this time, Betsy served as president of the League of Women Voters, served many years on the Weston School Committee ending as Chairwoman and served on the Weston Board of Selectmen. Searching for a new challenge, Betsy joined Nichols and Pratt as Grant Administrator for the Harold Whitworth Pierce Charitable Trust and other foundations. She was also a respected member of a number of boards including the New England Forestry Foundation, Babson College and the Appalachian Mountain Club. Betsy is survived by her husband Jim, daughter Jennifer and husband Jud Crawford, son Richard, brother Ted Dunn and wife Giovannella, sister-in-law Patti Dunn, Jim's brother Andy and grandchildren Jessica, Hannah, Jonathan Nichols, Jake and Alex Crawford. The family plans to have a Memorial Service at the First Parish Church in Weston when guidelines allow, and she will be buried privately in Sharon, NH. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the .
Published in The Boston Globe on June 11, 2020