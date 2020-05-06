|
SEMENSI, Elizabeth D. (Hanney) At the age of 93, Elizabeth, formerly of Randolph and North Falmouth, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 4, 2020 in Needham. Known to her family and friends as Bette, she was the beloved wife of the late Alfred L. Semensi to whom she was married for 66 years. Bette and Al had many friends and enjoyed entertaining and travel. Bette was meticulous in all things and you always knew where you stood with her. She was honest and independent. She was a loving mother and grandmother who was always there for everyone. Bette loved classical music, the symphony and was an avid reader. She especially enjoyed spending her summers at their home on New Silver Beach in North Falmouth. Bette was born November 7, 1926, a daughter of William and Matilda (Montgomery) Hanney. She grew up in Holbrook and graduated from Sumner High School. Bette worked for the telephone company until she met Al. They were married January 22, 1950 and resided in Randolph, where they raised their family. Bette is survived by her three daughters and their spouses Joan Semensi and Howard Neff of Falmouth, Jean and David Corbin of Groveland, Anne and David Desrosiers of Salem, New Hampshire, eight grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandson. The family would like to thank the staff of Wingate at Needham for the care and kindness Bette received during her time at the facility. Due to the COVID pandemic, a private family Visitation will be held at the Chapman Cole & Gleason Funeral Home with a private Burial Service at the National Cemetery in Bourne on May 15, 2020. At a future date, a Memorial Mass and Celebration of Bette's life will be planned. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in her memory to the . For online guestbook and directions, please visit ccgfuneralhome.com Chapman, Cole & Gleason West Falmouth, MA - 508.540.4172
Published in The Boston Globe on May 10, 2020