DAVIS KOKOS, Elizabeth Of Walpole, June 3, 2019, age 67. Loving mother of Kerry Davis Kokos of Walpole, and the late Melissa Skolfield Kokos. Sister of Barbara Hanson and her husband Arnie of Nashua, NH, Robert Davis and his wife Sarah of Madison, CT, Frank Viano and his wife Susan of Boston, and the late Carol Ann Davis. Cherished aunt of five nieces and nephews. Family and friends are kindly invited to attend Betty's Celebration of Life on Friday, from 4:00 to 7:00PM and on Saturday, from 9:00 to 9:30AM at the James H. Delaney & Son Funeral Home, 48 Common Street, WALPOLE, MA. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, at 10:00AM at Blessed Sacrament Church, 10 Diamond Street, Walpole, MA. Interment will follow at Saint Francis Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Melissa Skolfield Kokos Endowment, c/o Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, 330 Brookline Ave., Boston, MA 02215. Delaney Funeral Home www.delaneyfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 6, 2019
