James A. Murphy & Son Funeral Home
1020 Dorchester Ave
Dorchester, MA 02125
617-265-9840
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jul. 24, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Margaret Church of St. Teresa of Calcutta Parish
800 Columbia Road
Dorchester, MA
Burial
Friday, Jul. 24, 2020
12:30 PM
Locust Grove Cemetery
104 Langsford Street
Gloucester, MA
ELIZABETH DEVLIN (ANDREWS) HART

ELIZABETH DEVLIN (ANDREWS) HART Obituary
HART, Elizabeth Devlin "Betty" (Andrews) Of Dorchester, died peacefully surrounded by her loving family on July 18, 2020. Beloved wife of the late James F. Hart. Loving mother of Charles F. and his wife Maura Hart of Watertown, James E. Hart of Dorchester, Joseph A. and his wife Diana Hart of Roslindale, Elizabeth D. and her husband Christian Hayes of Milton, and John S. and his wife Leah Hart of Chicago, IL. Devoted "Grandma" of Emily Hart, Nicholas Hart, Christian Hayes, John Hayes, Elizabeth Hayes, and Christopher and his wife Emily Dymond. Sister of Grace Garlick of Watertown, and the late Buddy Andrews, Anna Andrews, Mary Bowen, Charles Andrews, John Andrews, and Joseph Andrews. Survived by many nieces and nephews. Family and friends will honor and remember Betty's life by gathering for a Funeral Mass in St. Margaret Church of St. Teresa of Calcutta Parish, on Friday morning, July 24, at 10 A.M. Burial will follow in Locust Grove Cemetery in Rockport. Visiting Hours will be private. A lifelong resident of Dorchester, she was a graduate of Roxbury Memorial High School and Emmanuel College, and she studied as a post-graduate at Boston College School of Social Work. She cherished her faith, her family, and her friends, and her grandchildren were her pride and joy. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to St. Mary's Center for Women and Children, 90 Cushing Ave., Dorchester, MA 02125. For guestbook, please visit www.jmurphyfh.com Arrangements by the Murphy Funeral Home, DORCHESTER.
Published in The Boston Globe on July 21, 2020
