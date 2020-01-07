|
BAUM, Elizabeth Donna Of Winchester, MA, passed away after a long illness on January 2, 2020. Beloved mother of Omowale (Omo) Farrelly; Omo's father is Christian (Chris) Farrelly of St. Croix, USVI. Beloved daughter of Robert J. and Donna J. (Gary) Baum of Winchester, MA. Beloved sister of Robert Scott Baum (deceased). Beloved sister of Cesia R. Baum of Woodbourne, New York. Niece of Mary P. Achatz and Edward Baum of Kingston, NY, Colleen Baum of Babylon, NY, William Baum of Riverside, California, Valerie and Frank Hlavacek of Chevy Chase, MD and Tony Vass of Buffalo, NY. Granddaughter of the late Bess C. and Henry C. Gary, and the late Mary E. and William E. Baum. Beloved cousin of Jonathan Baum and Kelly Verdi of Long Island, NY, Isabella Hlavacek of Chevy Chase, MD, Elijah Lynn Vaas of Atlanta, GA, several other cousins, and many cherished friends. Also known as Nashema to many friends, she was an artist and a free spirit. A Memorial Service to be held in the coming months.
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 8, 2020