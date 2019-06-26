Boston Globe Obituaries
Services
Kane Funeral Home & Cremation Services
605 Washington St
Easton, MA 02375
508-238-4269
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kane Funeral Home & Cremation Services
605 Washington Street
Easton, MA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Cross Church
225 Purchase Street
Easton, MA
View Map
GOFFREDO, Elizabeth E. (Kowalczik) Of Easton, formerly of Roslindale, June 24, 2019. Wife of William F. Goffredo of Easton. Mother of William E. Goffredo and his wife Linda of Norwood, Christopher D. Goffredo and his wife Amy of Easton, and Marisa Holmes and her husband Thomas of Easton. Grandmother of Will Goffredo and Meghan Goffredo, both of Norwood, Benjamin Goffredo of Easton and Abigail Holmes and Brantley Holmes, both of Easton. Also survived by her faithful dog Shelly. She was the sister of the late Frederick Kowalczik and Jane Ann Kowalczik. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the Funeral from Kane Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 605 Washington Street (Rte.138), EASTON, on Saturday, at 9:00 a.m., followed by a Funeral Mass in the Holy Cross Church, 225 Purchase Street, Easton, at 10:00 a.m. Visiting Hours on Friday, from 5-8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in Elizabeth's memory may be sent to Old Colony Hospice, 321 Manley Street, West Bridgewater, MA 02379. For directions or condolences visit www.kanefuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 27, 2019
