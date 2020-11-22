1/1
ELIZABETH E. (WHITE) MORENO
MORENO, Elizabeth E. "Betty" (White) Age 91, passed away at the Sawtelle Family Hospice House in Reading, MA on November 21, 2020. Elizabeth "Betty" was born on January 25, 1929 in Melrose, MA. She was the cherished daughter of the late Francis and Elizabeth (Gutro) White. She attended St. Joseph's School, Wakefield High School, and Katharine Gibbs School. In October of 1952, Betty married Eugene Anthony Moreno of Malden. They settled in Wakefield for a time and later moved to Reading where they resided for 48 years; they then lived in Woburn and Burlington. Betty was a faithful communicant of St. Agnes Parish in Reading. She was employed as an Executive Secretary at General Electric for many years, and at the time of her retirement, at Itek Corporation of Lexington, a US defense contractor specializing in camera systems for satellites. Betty was predeceased by her loving husband of 67 years, Eugene, who passed away in May of 2020. A loving aunt, she leaves behind fifteen nieces and nephews, Susan St. Pierre and husband Roger, Cynthia Cipollo and husband James, Michael White and wife Pamela; Patricia Ryser and husband Thomas, Paul DiPietro, Anthony Cataldo and wife Clair, Paula Manning and husband Daniel, Jane Darveau and husband Richard, and many great-nieces and great-nephews. Betty was predeceased by her siblings, Frances (White) Calvo and Paul White. Due to the on-going pandemic, Burial Services are private. Memorial donations may be made to Catholic Charities, 275 West Broadway, Boston, MA 02127, or to the Sawtelle Family Hospice House, 320 Haverhill St., Reading, MA 01867. To send a memorial condolence barilefuneral.com or www.facebook.com/BarileFamilyFuneralHome Doherty-Barile Family

Published in Boston Globe from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
