Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Vertuccio & Smith Funeral Home
773 Broadway
Revere, MA 02151
(781) 284-7756
Resources
More Obituaries for ELIZABETH O'BRIEN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ELIZABETH E. "BETTY" (RAULINS) O'BRIEN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ELIZABETH E. "BETTY" (RAULINS) O'BRIEN Obituary
O'BRIEN, Elizabeth E. "Betty" (Raulins) Revere Native, Member of Tel. Pioneers of America Of Revere, in Marblehead, on All Saints' Day, Nov. 1st, in her 91st year, following a lengthy confinement. Beloved wife of the late Revere Fire Lt. William F. O'Brien, who passed on Oct. 9, 2000. Cherished mother to Donna M. O'Brien-Martinson & husband Gus of Reading, Debra A. Keefe & husband James V. of Stoneham, William F. O'Brien, Jr. & wife Lauren of Revere & Dorithea M. O'Brien-Julian & husband Neil of Londonderry, NH. Adored grandmother to David G. Martinson & wife Dr. Magdalena, VM of Hoboken, NJ, Brienne M. Black & husband Michael & Katelyn M. Martinson & her fiancé Eric Steinert, all of Winchester, Elizabeth M. Rybczynski & husband Dr. Jakub Rybczynki, PhD., Ed of Arlington, Erin N. Dee & husband Patrick J. Dee of No. Reading, NH, Patrolman James V. Keefe, Jr. & wife Danielle of Dover, NH, Justin W. O'Brien & wife Katherine E. O'Brien, MSN of Winthrop, Connor J. O'Brien & companion Desiree Deleon of Revere, Courtney E. Julian & Brendan W. Julian, both of Londonderry, NH. Also lovingly survived by her 9 great-grandchildren, Alanna, William, Julia, John, Jakub, Katherine, "Kasia," Shannon, Heidi & Madelyn "Maddie." Devoted daughter to the late Kenneth F. & Dorothea E. (McLaughlin) Raulins & dear sister of the late Kenneth F. Raulins, Jr. Many close & proud cousins & extended family also survive "Betty." Family & friends are invited to attend the Funeral from the Vertuccio & Smith, Home for Funerals, 773 Broadway (Rte. 107), REVERE, on Saturday, Nov. 9th, at 10:30 a.m., followed by a Funeral Mass in the Immaculate Conception Church (Corner of Beach St. & Winthrop Ave.), REVERE, at 11:30 a.m. & immediately followed by interment at Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. Visiting Hours are Friday only, Nov. 8th, from 4-8 pm in the Funeral Home. Parking available left of the Funeral Home. Retired Executive for N.E. Tel & Tel. (Verizon). Devotee of the Immaculate Conception Parish Community & member of Telephone Pioneers of America. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the Cotting School, 453 Concord Ave., Lexington, MA 02421. For more information, please visit www.vertuccioandsmith.com
Published in The Boston Globe from Nov. 5 to Nov. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ELIZABETH's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Vertuccio & Smith Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -