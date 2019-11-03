|
O'BRIEN, Elizabeth E. "Betty" (Raulins) Revere Native, Member of Tel. Pioneers of America Of Revere, in Marblehead, on All Saints' Day, Nov. 1st, in her 91st year, following a lengthy confinement. Beloved wife of the late Revere Fire Lt. William F. O'Brien, who passed on Oct. 9, 2000. Cherished mother to Donna M. O'Brien-Martinson & husband Gus of Reading, Debra A. Keefe & husband James V. of Stoneham, William F. O'Brien, Jr. & wife Lauren of Revere & Dorithea M. O'Brien-Julian & husband Neil of Londonderry, NH. Adored grandmother to David G. Martinson & wife Dr. Magdalena, VM of Hoboken, NJ, Brienne M. Black & husband Michael & Katelyn M. Martinson & her fiancé Eric Steinert, all of Winchester, Elizabeth M. Rybczynski & husband Dr. Jakub Rybczynki, PhD., Ed of Arlington, Erin N. Dee & husband Patrick J. Dee of No. Reading, NH, Patrolman James V. Keefe, Jr. & wife Danielle of Dover, NH, Justin W. O'Brien & wife Katherine E. O'Brien, MSN of Winthrop, Connor J. O'Brien & companion Desiree Deleon of Revere, Courtney E. Julian & Brendan W. Julian, both of Londonderry, NH. Also lovingly survived by her 9 great-grandchildren, Alanna, William, Julia, John, Jakub, Katherine, "Kasia," Shannon, Heidi & Madelyn "Maddie." Devoted daughter to the late Kenneth F. & Dorothea E. (McLaughlin) Raulins & dear sister of the late Kenneth F. Raulins, Jr. Many close & proud cousins & extended family also survive "Betty." Family & friends are invited to attend the Funeral from the Vertuccio & Smith, Home for Funerals, 773 Broadway (Rte. 107), REVERE, on Saturday, Nov. 9th, at 10:30 a.m., followed by a Funeral Mass in the Immaculate Conception Church (Corner of Beach St. & Winthrop Ave.), REVERE, at 11:30 a.m. & immediately followed by interment at Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. Visiting Hours are Friday only, Nov. 8th, from 4-8 pm in the Funeral Home. Parking available left of the Funeral Home. Retired Executive for N.E. Tel & Tel. (Verizon). Devotee of the Immaculate Conception Parish Community & member of Telephone Pioneers of America. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the Cotting School, 453 Concord Ave., Lexington, MA 02421. For more information, please visit www.vertuccioandsmith.com
Published in The Boston Globe from Nov. 5 to Nov. 7, 2019