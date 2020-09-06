1/
ELIZABETH "BETTY" (TESTA) FIGUEIREDO
FIGUEIREDO, Elizabeth "Betty" (Testa) Age 88, of Watertown, Sept. 6, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Ernesto Figueiredo. Loving mother of Phyllis Higgins of Watertown, Diane Dillon of Waltham, Betty-Lou Clifford and her husband Charles of NH, Ernie Figueiredo of Waltham, David Figueiredo of Braintree, Barbara Aste and her husband Richard of Natick, Irene Figueiredo and her husband Chester Tangerini of Natick. Cherished Nana to 14 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Dear sister to Carmen Testa, Clara Testa, Joane Marg & the late Gloria Bugle, Angie Ponce & Domenic Testa. Family and friends are welcome to Celebrate Betty's Life by gathering for Visiting Hours in the Nardone Funeral Home, 373 Main St., WATERTOWN, on Tuesday, from 4-7 PM, and again on Wednesday at 9 AM, followed by a 10 AM Funeral Mass in Saint Patrick's Church. Burial in St. Patrick's Cemetery. Due to the current precautions surrounding COVID-19, please abide by the social distancing guidelines, wear a mask and bring a chair for the cemetery if you would like. Nardone Funeral Home (617 924 - 1113 www.NardoneFuneralHome.com


Published in Boston Globe from Sep. 6 to Sep. 7, 2020.
