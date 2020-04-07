|
|
TARR, Elizabeth Florence (Nickerson) Age 99, passed away Thursday, April 2, 2020 at Woburn Nursing Home in Woburn. She was the wife of the late Edward (Ted) Tarr. Born in Malden, MA, daughter of the late Stanford O. and C. Margaret (Penny) Nickerson. Elizabeth moved to Gloucester at the age of 12. She was a graduate of Gloucester High School class of 1938 and was a graduate of Wilfred Academy in Boston in 1940.
Elizabeth was a resident of Arlington for 45 years and summered on Long Beach from 1956 and became a fulltime resident in 1995. She was an ardent scuba diver in the 1960's and also enjoyed boating, fishing, water skiing and quilt making. She was a member of the Nickerson Family Association of Chatam, MA. She devoted many years to the genealogy of the Nickerson and Tarr families.
Elizabeth is survived by 3 sons, Edward F. Tarr and his wife Darlene of Woburn, Eric Tarr and his wife Sandra of Arlington, Evan F. Tarr and his wife Donna of Manchester-by-the-Sea. She leaves 6 grandchildren, Edward, Jr., Eileen, Christopher, Joslyn, Elizabeth, Katheryn Tarr and many great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by a daughter, Eileen F. Tarr, and a granddaughter Margaret Tarr.
A private Graveside service was held at the Calvary Cemetery, April 6, 2020 with her family. Donations in her memory may be made to Arlington Boys and Girls Club, 60 Pond Lane, Arlington, MA 02474. Arrangements by the Greely Funeral Home, 212 Washington Street, GLOUCESTER, MA 01930. For online guestbook, please visit www.greelyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 8, 2020