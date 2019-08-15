|
|
DOWLING, Elizabeth G. (DeCicco) "Libby" Of Winthrop, passed away on August 13, 2019. She was 71 years old. Beloved wife of Robert J. Dowling. Born in Revere, she was the cherished daughter of the late Robert L. "Chick" and Elizabeth P. (Nesbitt), "Bessie" DeCicco. Sister of Pauline Wallace of NY, Gail P. DeFeo and her husband Jim of Plymouth, and Robert A. DeCicco of Winthrop. Sister-in-law of Diane Saturno of Hull. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. Libby was a past member of the Cottage Park Yacht Club and the Pleasant Park Yacht Club, both in Winthrop. At a young age she was employed as a hairdresser, later working for Piedmont Airlines and then went on to work as a bartender at the Cottage Park Yacht Club, which ultimately would become her most favorite and beloved place to work. At her family's request, funeral arrangements will be private. Funeral arrangements are from the Maurice W. Kirby Funeral Home, 210 Winthrop St., WINTHROP. Donations in her memory can be made to the MSPCA, 350 S. Huntington Ave., Jamaica Plain, MA 02130. For guestbook, please visit our website at: www.mauricekirbyfh.com Maurice W. Kirby Funeral Home Winthrop 617-846-0909
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 18, 2019