Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
11:00 AM
Allin Congregational Church, UCC
683 High St.
Dedham, MA
ELIZABETH G. "BETSY" KAM

ELIZABETH G. "BETSY" KAM Obituary
KAM, Elizabeth G. "Betsy" Age 72, of West Roxbury and Dennis Port, formerly of Avon, CT and Rochester, NY, passed away February 28, 2020 after 50 years of marriage to Cedric Kam. Betsy was born Elizabeth Virginia Grant in Boston, the daughter of Ernest Hamlen Grant, Jr. and Elizabeth Spence (MacNeil) Grant. She was the proud mother of Alison of Troy, NY and Christopher of New York City and loving grandmother of Carmyn and Jackson of Troy. Betsy graduated from Holliston High Scshool, 1965 and Wellesley College, 1969. She retired in 2015 from the New England Conservatory of Music as Assistant Director of Financial Aid, after previously working in student financial aid at Nazareth College of Rochester and Mount Ida College, Newton. Betsy loved helping people, but her passion was choral music. She sang first alto in the choirs of First Congregational Church of Holliston, West Avon Congregational Church and Allin Congregational Church in Dedham, at Wellesley in the College Choir and the acapella Tupelos and in the Farmington Valley Choral and the Dedham Choral Society. Betsy loved Cape Cod. She spent memorable childhood summers on the Cape, and then her children's summers there, too. She was a longtime member of West Dennis Yacht Club. Following a private interment with her parents and grandparents in Highland Cemetery, Norwood, there will be a celebratory Memorial Service at Allin Congregational Church, UCC, 683 High St., Dedham, 11 AM on Saturday, March 14. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Betsy's name to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, NE Chapter, 60 Walnut St., Wellesley Hills, MA 02184. Folsom Funeral Home www.folsomfuneral.com

Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 8, 2020
