ELIZABETH (FEELEY) GOUDREAU

ELIZABETH (FEELEY) GOUDREAU Obituary
GOUDREAU, Elizabeth McCarthy (Feeley) Of Woburn, formerly of Lexington, suddenly, after a brief illness, Sept. 8, 2019. Beloved wife of Robert F. Goudreau. Predeceased by her beloved first husband, Thomas J. McCarthy. Devoted mother of Maureen Baker and her husband Leonard of Andover, Thomas McCarthy and his wife Rita of Dorchester, Nancy Carney and her husband Patrick of Medford, Bettianne Davis and her husband Howard of Boxborough, Paul McCarthy of Medway, and Janice Phillips and her husband Michael of Holliston. Sister of Patrick Feeley of Winthrop, and the late Mary Leahy, Nancy Maxner, and Raymond Feeley. Betty is also survived by 21 grandchildren, by 15 great-grandchildren, and by many nieces and nephews.

Funeral from the Douglass Funeral Home, 51 Worthen Rd., LEXINGTON, Saturday, Sept. 14 at 10am followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Anthony Church, 851 Main St., Woburn at 11am. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Visiting Hours Friday from 4pm to 8pm. Donations in her memory may be made to VNA Hospice of Middlesex- East, 320 Haverhill St., Reading, MA 01867. Interment Westview Cemetery, Lexington. Lexington 781-862-1800

Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 10, 2019
