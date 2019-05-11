Services Greely Funeral Services 212 Washington Street Gloucester , MA 01930 (978) 283-0698 Resources More Obituaries for ELIZABETH COOLIDGE Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? ELIZABETH GRAHAM COOLIDGE

Obituary Condolences Flowers COOLIDGE, Elizabeth "Beth" Graham On Thursday, May 2nd, 2019, Elizabeth "Beth" Graham Coolidge, died peacefully at her home in Gloucester, Massachusetts after a battle with Alzheimer's disease. She was 82 years old.



Born in Yonkers, NY, her childhood was spent in Scarsdale, NY.



Her family summered in Sackets Harbor on Lake Ontario and she had fond memories of spending time as a child at Camp Kehonka in Wolfeboro, NH.



Beth graduated from The Garrison Forest School in Owings Mills, MD and attended Sarah Lawrence College. In 1972, she received her Bachelor of Arts Certificate in Special Education at Curry College in Milton, MA, and became a Learning Disabilities tutor and specialist. She helped many children with learning disabilities overcome their problems with reading and mathematics. She was a teacher at the Brookwood School in Manchester, MA from 1976 through 1984, and spent several years at Our Lady of Lourdes School in Jamaica Plain, MA, where she enjoyed the diversity of her students and the friendship of the nuns who taught there.



Beth is survived by her husband, Linzee with whom she shared 44 happy years. She also leaves her two sons, Graham O'Donahoe and his wife Sarah of Northfield, VT, David O'Donahoe and his wife Diane Pienta of Jamaica Plain, MA; her two sisters, Anne Graham Goodbody and her husband Pim Goodbody, Jr. of Williamstown, MA, Evelyn Byrd McInnis and her husband Malcolm McInnis of Warren RI; her brother, Donald Graham and his wife Carol Barr of Vershire, VT and her two grandsons, Evan and Alex O'Donahoe.



An avid gardener, Beth loved working in her garden. Spring and summer brought the garden bursting into glorious blooms celebrating life and the work and enthusiasm of Beth. The lovely tulip blooms that can currently be seen along the promenade in Gloucester, Beth's home, and city that she loved, are a reminder of Beth the person and her belief that the tranquil beauty of plants should be seen and experienced by as many people as possible.



Beth had an uncanny ability to bring diverse people together in social settings. She loved to entertain and facilitate meaningful interactions. She was an avid art collector with keen and eclectic eye. She also loved to decorate and was able to create unique settings often without the help of professional interior decorators.



Beth supported local civic institutions along with her husband: the Addison Gilbert Hospital, the Gloucester Dog Park, The Open Door, the Schooner Adventure, and the animal rescue facility Cape Ann Animal Aid, among others. She was a supporter of the arts in Boston and the North Shore: she served on the Board of the Union (formerly the Women's Educational and Industrial Union), and was active with The New England Conservatory of Music, the Boston Lyric Opera, and the Folly Cove Affiliate Group at the Cape Ann Museum.



A strong and gifted athlete, Beth played competitive tennis winning several tennis titles. She was a popular partner on the court. She joked with her tennis friends that she was waiting for Arthur Ashe to ask her to be her doubles partner. She also enjoyed a recreational round of golf.



Beth was infinitely curious. She loved exploring. She travelled to southern China, and went on a kayak adventure in Russel Fiord near the Hubbard Glacier in Alaska. She would travel with groups of friends to the western US, Scotland, Iceland and the Arctic to name but a few. She and Linzee cruised the coast of Maine and especially loved down east Maine.



Beth and Linzee were lifelong lovers of dogs. From Linzee's Dusky and Beth's Winkle, the dear Black Labs of earlier times, there was a succession of dogs, some adopted like Goldie and Frieda. Now there is Falcon, a Golden retriever with a big heart, who now misses his friend whom he loved to be with, dozing by her side, as she read her book in the sun-lit room.



Services are private.



In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations to the Cape Ann Animal Aid, 4 Paws Lane, Gloucester, MA01930 or online www.capeannanimalaid.org/donate



Arrangements by Greely Funeral Home, 212 Washington Street, GLOUCESTER, MA 01930. For online condolence, please visit www.greelyfuneralhome.com Greely Funeral Home



978-283-0698 Published in The Boston Globe on May 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries