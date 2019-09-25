Boston Globe Obituaries
Chesmore Funeral Home
854 Washington St
Holliston, MA 01746
(508) 429-2391
ELIZABETH H. CUSACK

ELIZABETH H. CUSACK Obituary
CUSACK, Elizabeth H. Age 77, of Holliston, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, September 22, 2019. Born in Waltham, she was the daughter of the late Helen (Statkus) and Gilbert M. Scott. She was the wife of the late Richard James Cusack, her high school sweetheart who passed in 2016. Elizabeth graduated from Waltham High School in 1960, then continued on to Boston College, graduating with her degree in Education. Betty enjoyed her long career teaching Special Education for 33 years. She loved long drives, Soduku, reading, puzzles, time spent watching her grandchildren play football, and celebrating holidays surrounded by family. Elizabeth is survived by her children, Timothy S. Cusack and his wife, Judith of Medway, Karen L. Cusack of Hopkinton, and Amy L. Cusack of Framingham. She also leaves behind her siblings, Gilbert Scott and his wife, Betty of New York, Mary Ellen Brennan and her husband, Donald of Waltham, Gloria Champion of Waltham; as well as two grandsons, Timothy R. and Liam F. Cusack, along with several nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held on Sunday, September 29th, from 2:00-5:00 p.m. at the Chesmore Funeral Home of Holliston, 854 Washington St. www.ChesmoreFuneralHome.com A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday, September 30th, at 11:00 a.m., at St. Mary's Church of Holliston. Burial will be held privately at a later date.

Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 26, 2019
