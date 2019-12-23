|
KENNEY, Elizabeth H. (Hayes) Of Hyde Park, passed on December 23 at the age of 82. Beloved wife of the late William T. Kenney. Loving mother of William Kenney, Jr. of CA, Mary Ellen Kerins and her husband Brian of Hyde Park, Dianne Kenney of Hyde Park and the late Susan DeYesso. Cherished sister of Regina McLaughlin of Arlington and Sandra Howell of CA and four deceased siblings. Loving "Nana" of seven grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, in-laws and friends. Visiting Hours will be held Saturday morning from 10-11 at the Carroll-Thomas Funeral Home, 22 Oaks Street, HYDE PARK, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at Most Precious Blood Churh, Hyde Park at 11. Interment at Fairview Cemetery. Elizabeth was the former owner of Kenney Cleaners in Hyde Park and was a devoted member of MilPar. For directions and guestbook, please visit Thomasfuneralhomes.com Carroll-Thomas Funeral Homes
Hyde Park 6173613216
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 24, 2019