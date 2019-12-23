Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Carroll-Thomas Funeral Home
22 Oak Street
Hyde Park, MA 02136
(617) 361-0380
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Carroll-Thomas Funeral Home
22 Oak Street
Hyde Park, MA 02136
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Carroll-Thomas Funeral Home
22 Oak Street
Hyde Park, MA 02136
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for ELIZABETH KENNEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ELIZABETH H. (HAYES) KENNEY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ELIZABETH H. (HAYES) KENNEY Obituary
KENNEY, Elizabeth H. (Hayes) Of Hyde Park, passed on December 23 at the age of 82. Beloved wife of the late William T. Kenney. Loving mother of William Kenney, Jr. of CA, Mary Ellen Kerins and her husband Brian of Hyde Park, Dianne Kenney of Hyde Park and the late Susan DeYesso. Cherished sister of Regina McLaughlin of Arlington and Sandra Howell of CA and four deceased siblings. Loving "Nana" of seven grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, in-laws and friends. Visiting Hours will be held Saturday morning from 10-11 at the Carroll-Thomas Funeral Home, 22 Oaks Street, HYDE PARK, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at Most Precious Blood Churh, Hyde Park at 11. Interment at Fairview Cemetery. Elizabeth was the former owner of Kenney Cleaners in Hyde Park and was a devoted member of MilPar. For directions and guestbook, please visit Thomasfuneralhomes.com Carroll-Thomas Funeral Homes

Hyde Park 6173613216
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ELIZABETH's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Carroll-Thomas Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -