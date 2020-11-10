1/1
ELIZABETH J. (GODFREY) EBRECHT
EBRECHT, Elizabeth J. (Godfrey) Died at Brigham & Women's Hospital in Boston on November 8, 2020 at the age of 77. She was born in Boston on November 28, 1942; she was raised in Boston, lived in Somerville for 10 years, Medford for a few years and in Melrose since 1972. Elizabeth was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-gandmother, sister and friend who enjoyed painting, dancing, was a longtime member of St. Mary's Church and enjoyed taking trips to Ogunquit, Maine with her family. Mrs. Ebrecht was the beloved wife of the late Robert F. Ebrecht. Loving mother of Steve J. Ebrecht of Melrose, Wayne D. Ebrecht & his wife Sharon of NH and Kelly A. Belbin & her husband Whitney of NH. Caring sister of Dottie Ferguson of AZ and the late Joseph Godfrey. Cherished grandmother of Randy, Jacqueline, Ashley, Luke, Kevin, Kenneth, Andrea, Robby & Chris. Proud great-grandmother of Emmett & Gavin. Visitation will be held at the Gately Funeral Home, 79 W. Foster St., MELROSE on Friday, November 13, 2020 from 10:00-11:00AM, followed by a funeral service at 11AM. Interment at Wyoming Cemetery in Melrose. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 272 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or at www.stjude.org. To send a message of condolence, please visits www.gatelyfh.com. Gately Funeral Home

781-665-194

Family Owned Since 1889

Published in Boston Globe from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Gately Funeral Home
79 West Foster Street
Melrose, MA 02176
781-665-1949
